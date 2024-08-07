SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Issues Earnings Results

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $39.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

SI-BONE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $586.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.92. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $24.33.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $36,956.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,208.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $42,752.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 243,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,147,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,956 shares of company stock valued at $172,480. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SIBN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIBN

SI-BONE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.