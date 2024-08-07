Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Similarweb by 60.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 442,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 167,500 shares in the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 38.3% during the second quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 259,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 122.5% during the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 102,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Similarweb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Similarweb stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 259,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,840. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

