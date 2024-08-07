Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Report on Similarweb
Institutional Trading of Similarweb
Similarweb Stock Performance
Shares of Similarweb stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.45. 259,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,840. Similarweb has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $9.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.65. The stock has a market cap of $585.94 million, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.76.
Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 129.91% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $58.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Similarweb will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Similarweb
Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Similarweb
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.