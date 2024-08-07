Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Up to $6.29

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.29, but opened at $7.03. Similarweb shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 64,333 shares traded.

Similarweb Trading Up 18.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $584.37 million, a P/E ratio of -28.80 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.65.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 129.91%. The firm had revenue of $58.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Similarweb Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 1st quarter worth about $2,820,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Similarweb by 3,663.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 268,099 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at about $725,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

