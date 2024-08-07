Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.42 EPS

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42), Zacks reports. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.50% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Simon Property Group updated its FY24 guidance to $12.80-12.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.800-12.900 EPS.
Simon Property Group Price Performance
Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,929. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $158.50.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.91%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Simon Property Group
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Simon Property Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.