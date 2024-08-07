Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.70 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.84. 387,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,019. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.79. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $41.11.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock worth $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

