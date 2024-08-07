Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $107.93 and last traded at $113.87. 2,171,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 6,434,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Snowflake from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.31.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.99% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at $8,112,014.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total transaction of $71,596.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,922,410.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,678 shares of company stock worth $64,962,300. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

