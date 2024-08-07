Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SAH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.55. 24,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,562. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SAH

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 2,480 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,606,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,514 shares of company stock worth $9,625,454 over the last ninety days. 40.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.