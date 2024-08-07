Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 2.2 %

SAH stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.81. 242,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,004. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $41.19 and a one year high of $64.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.72.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAH

Insider Transactions at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,189,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,417,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 19,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,189,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $10,417,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 41,770 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $2,475,707.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,557,610.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,514 shares of company stock worth $9,625,454. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.