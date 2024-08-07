Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 4.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) shot up 4.4% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $58.36 and last traded at $58.36. 23,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 204,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.89.

The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,173,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,067,845.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 163,514 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,454. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonic Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAH. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $31,473,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 84,489 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $1,724,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares in the last quarter. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.61.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

