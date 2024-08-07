SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05, Zacks reports. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 113.71%. The business had revenue of $15.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. SOPHiA GENETICS updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

Shares of SOPH traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,370. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.