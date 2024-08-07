SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Guggenheim assumed coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of SOPH stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.95. 39,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,816. The firm has a market cap of $258.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.06. SOPHiA GENETICS has a fifty-two week low of $2.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.78.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 113.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 93,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 203,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 31.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

