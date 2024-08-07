SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.54

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $100.54 and last traded at $100.54, with a volume of 46999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.55.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,705,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,929,000 after purchasing an additional 190,473 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,864,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,699,000 after acquiring an additional 13,598 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 112,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,392,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 219.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after buying an additional 60,011 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

