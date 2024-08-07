SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.31

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.31 and last traded at $33.26, with a volume of 662850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.26.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,311,000 after purchasing an additional 73,049 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 704,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,938,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 352,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,909,000.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate taxable US corporate bonds with a maturity of at least one year, but no more than 10 years.

