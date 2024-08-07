Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC) Insider Matthew (Matt) Booker Acquires 50,000 Shares

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited (ASX:SEC – Get Free Report) insider Matthew (Matt) Booker purchased 50,000 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.13 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of A$106,500.00 ($69,155.84).

On Wednesday, June 5th, Matthew (Matt) Booker acquired 50,000 shares of Spheria Emerging Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.17 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of A$108,450.00 ($70,422.08).

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Spheria Emerging Companies’s previous Final dividend of $0.03. Spheria Emerging Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It provides investors with access to a managed portfolio of Australian small-cap securities, as well as New Zealand small and micro-cap companies portfolio. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

