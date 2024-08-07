Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.
SPOK opened at $14.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.74. Spok has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $18.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.60%.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Spok by 439.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Spok in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Spok during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.
Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.
