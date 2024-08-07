Stem (NYSE:STEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.06 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 36.20% and a negative net margin of 40.03%. Stem’s quarterly revenue was down 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Stem Price Performance

Stem stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.60. 34,817,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,639,384. The stock has a market cap of $96.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Stem has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $6.92.

Get Stem alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STEM shares. TD Cowen cut Stem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stem from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stem from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stem from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Stem from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.10.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected, intelligent, and renewable energy storage network provider worldwide. The company offers energy storage hardware sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); edge hardware to aid in the collection of site data and real-time operation and control of the site and other optional equipment; and Athena, a software platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.