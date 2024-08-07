Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.23% from the stock’s previous close.

ESTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Establishment Labs from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,325. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.24. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $16.96 and a one year high of $65.30.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 206.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $309,806.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,346 shares of company stock worth $647,806 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Establishment Labs by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $593,000. Institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

