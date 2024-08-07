Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Announces Earnings Results

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24, Zacks reports. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of STRL traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $103.96. 465,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Sterling Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $137.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

