StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.66). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 105.76% and a negative return on equity of 110.11%. The company had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Howland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.30% of CASI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
