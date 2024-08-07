StockNews.com Lowers ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) to Hold

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ASX traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,039,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,409,015. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 5.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in ASE Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,308,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $234,182,000 after buying an additional 584,333 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ASE Technology by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,861,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in ASE Technology by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,884,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,553,000 after purchasing an additional 313,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,575,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 50,930 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASE Technology

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

