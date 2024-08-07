StockNews.com Lowers Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) to Sell

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SGRY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Surgery Partners from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SGRY

Surgery Partners Price Performance

Shares of SGRY stock traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,479. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.78. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $762.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Surgery Partners will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Danielle Burkhalter sold 6,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $158,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,042.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company provides ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.