StormX (STMX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $39.86 Million

StormX (STMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last seven days, StormX has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. StormX has a total market capitalization of $68.02 million and $39.86 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StormX

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,772,284,108 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StormX

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

