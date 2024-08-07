Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.32

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.32 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 182252 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SSYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $506.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $144.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.53 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

