Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.25.

STRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Viet D. Dinh purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.59 per share, for a total transaction of $477,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,711.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 6,377.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after acquiring an additional 175,431 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,390 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 128,961 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Strategic Education has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $123.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.80.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Strategic Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

