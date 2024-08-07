Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $498.09 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 18.91%.

Suburban Propane Partners Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $16.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. Suburban Propane Partners has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

In related news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

Featured Stories

