Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NYSE SUM traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,399. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter worth $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

