Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:SUM traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.99. 26,311 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. Summit Materials has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.78.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

