Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62, RTT News reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Sunoco Stock Up 0.2 %
SUN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. 1,133,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.
Sunoco Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.
Insider Transactions at Sunoco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.
Get Our Latest Report on Sunoco
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sunoco
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.