Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Issues Earnings Results

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $2.62, RTT News reports. Sunoco had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Sunoco Stock Up 0.2 %

SUN traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $53.70. 1,133,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,069. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.99. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.31. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $64.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Sunoco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.8756 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 77.95%.

Insider Transactions at Sunoco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Sunoco news, EVP Brian A. Hand acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,915.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Austin Harkness bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.74 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,541.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,420.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SUN. Citigroup upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho upgraded Sunoco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Sunoco from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

