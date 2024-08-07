Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 98.33% from the company’s previous close.

RUN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Sunrun Trading Up 16.2 %

NASDAQ RUN traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $19.16. 9,946,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,444,808. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,304.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,913,904.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $30,187.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,162,304.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,712 shares of company stock worth $3,706,261 over the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrun

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Sunrun by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,631 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Norden Group LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 133,186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Sunrun by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 990,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,751,000 after acquiring an additional 226,988 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sunrun by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

