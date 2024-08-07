Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Lowered to $650.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $890.00 to $650.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SMCI. Nomura Securities lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nomura cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $921.46.

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock traded down $103.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,247,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,216,517. The stock has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a 52 week low of $226.59 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $806.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $838.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Super Micro Computer by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

