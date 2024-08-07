Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,763,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 8,186,818 shares.The stock last traded at $538.53 and had previously closed at $616.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura Securities downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $921.46.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 16.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $806.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $838.72.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $607,000. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $271,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.