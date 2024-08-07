Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPB. TD Securities reduced their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.95.

Shares of TSE:SPB traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.65. The stock had a trading volume of 636,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.3347732 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen bought 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,278.05. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

