Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Supernus Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 15.3 %

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,264,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,505. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Supernus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tillotson Martin Tami 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

