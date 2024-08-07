Surf Air Mobility (SRFM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Surf Air Mobility has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.28 million. On average, analysts expect Surf Air Mobility to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRFM opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $2.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average of $0.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $2.50) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Surf Air Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $0.40 price objective (down previously from $3.62) on shares of Surf Air Mobility in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

About Surf Air Mobility

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

