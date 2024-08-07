Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.20

Suruga Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.20 and last traded at $72.20, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.20.

Suruga Bank Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of -0.07.

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Suruga Bank had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $178.58 million for the quarter.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, startup, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; overdrafts; and other financing products.

