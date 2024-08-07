Sweetgreen Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SG)

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 17,489 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 303% compared to the typical volume of 4,340 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sweetgreen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.20.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SG

Sweetgreen Price Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,569,156. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sweetgreen’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sweetgreen news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $263,653.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 397,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,451,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Sweetgreen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Free Report)

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.