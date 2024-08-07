Symbol (XYM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $238,206.66

Symbol (XYM) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0164 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Symbol has traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. Symbol has a market capitalization of $97.24 million and $238,206.66 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,361,700,114 coins and its circulating supply is 5,918,717,475 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

