Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $73.76 and last traded at $72.01. Approximately 60,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 286,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.67.

Synaptics Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $235.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Synaptics's revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 64,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,047 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 99,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

