Taiko (TAIKO) Trading 31.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 7th. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $1.61 or 0.00002918 BTC on popular exchanges. Taiko has a market capitalization of $461.31 million and $23.11 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,220,999 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

