Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Director Shannon Joseph Purchases 4,950 Shares

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Director Shannon Joseph bought 4,950 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$18,105.12.

Tamarack Valley Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

TVE traded up C$0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.74. 811,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,868. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a one year low of C$2.76 and a one year high of C$4.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.64.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.10). Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of C$393.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1714964 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.