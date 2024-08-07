Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $9.01

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.89. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 28,034 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,486,475 shares in the company, valued at $171,367,455. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,044,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,486,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,367,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,255,642 shares of company stock worth $11,998,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares in the last quarter. Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $2,812,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $997,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 197,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

