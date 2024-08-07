Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,531,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Tapestry by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth about $79,352,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,121,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total value of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

