Tatjana Lalkovic Sells 7,025 Shares of Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO) Stock

Definity Financial Corp (TSE:DFY.TO – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Tatjana Lalkovic sold 7,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.83, for a total value of C$336,016.29.
Definity Financial Stock Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Definity Financial
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Amgen’s MariTide Weight Loss Potential: Stock Outlook
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Lumen’s Q2: Can AI Revenue Outshine a Mountain of Debt?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Carry Trade Ending: Recent Market Turbulence and Future Risks
Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.