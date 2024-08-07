Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON TMIP opened at GBX 81 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.62. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.11).

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

