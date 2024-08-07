Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) Declares Dividend of $0.02

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Taylor Maritime Investments Price Performance
Shares of LON TMIP opened at GBX 81 ($1.04) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 76.62. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.11).
Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile
