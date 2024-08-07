TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.70

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $43.70 and last traded at $43.65, with a volume of 648284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TC Energy

TC Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.79.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TC Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.