TD Cowen Boosts Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Price Target to $7.00

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.74.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 33.0 %

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.65. 264,092,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,377,297. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lumen Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.