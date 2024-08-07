TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $142.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.14 and its 200-day moving average is $146.09.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,892,763.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,791,461. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 209.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 103.6% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

