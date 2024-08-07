Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $39.04

Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.04, but opened at $32.82. Tempus AI shares last traded at $36.15, with a volume of 215,767 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEM. TD Cowen started coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,289,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at $18,294,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at about $1,333,000. Finally, Northwestern University acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $491,000.

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

