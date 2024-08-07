Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Teradata updated its Q3 guidance to $0.54-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.20-2.26 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of Teradata stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.50. 2,503,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Teradata in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

