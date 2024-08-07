Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Issues Earnings Results

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TERN traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.58. The company had a trading volume of 581,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of -0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Terns Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

TERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,562,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 50,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $509,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 756,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

